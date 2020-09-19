$9,000 worth of uniforms donated to LCSD schools

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District’s Central Services Office received a big delivery that was made Thursday.

The Junior Auxiliary of Meridian dropped off $9,000 worth of brand new uniforms for students.

The J.A. members delivered the uniforms; however, the clothing was donated by the owner of the local ACE Hardware store, Mr. David Majure.

