Alabama Department of Public Health: No spike in numbers after Labor Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says COVID-19 numbers from Labor Day are starting to come in.

Dr. Karen Landers said some cases are linked to the holiday, but not as many as the state saw from the Fourth of July and Memorial Day.

Dr. Landers said there has not been a spike in case numbers since Labor Day.

This was the first holiday since the statewide mask mandate and Dr. Landers said she thinks that played a major role in keeping case numbers low. Landers also said the state is seeing a decrease in demand for testing. She said she hopes the next major holiday, Halloween, keeps up with the same trend.

“Do we really want our children going from door to door getting treats and putting them in a bag,” Landers said. “I mean obviously we are not concerned so much about COVID-19 being transmitted by that, but rather contaminating hands and touching nose, mouths, and eyes. So really, as a pediatrician, I am urging people to think a little differently about Halloween 2020.”

The statewide mask mandate is set to end on October 2, but Governor Ivey could extend it then and Dr. Landers said that will give the health department a better idea of how people should prepare for Halloween.

