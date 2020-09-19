Advertisement

Battle of Highway 15: Newton County defeats Union 28-7

By Ellie French
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County and Union both game into Friday’s matchup 2-0, but only one team could emerge undefeated.

That team would be Newton County.

The Cougars scored 21 points in the first half and shutout Union in the second half, beating the Yellowjackets 28-7.

The first points of the game came off a Newton County safety during Union’s first possession of the game. Later in the first quarter, the Cougars would cap off a 10-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run from running back Carlos Walker.

Lee Hill’s extra point attempt would be no good but the Cougars would still lead 8-0.

In the second quarter, the Yellowjackets would answer back. Quarterback Kenyon Clay connected with Jamarcus “Julio” Jones for what looked like a 30+ yard catch. PAT would be good as Union trailed 8-7.

After losing last season’s matchup 42-15, the Cougars would get their revenge on the Yellowjackets - winning 28-7 to win the "Battle of Highway 15″.

The Cougars will hit the road next week to face Sumrall while the Yellojackets return home to host East Webster

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Inside the Playbook: Patrician Academy completes epic comeback to beat Tuscaloosa Academy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Travis Pettis
Patrician Academy completes comeback to beat Tuscaloosa Academy.

Sports

State Games of Mississippi announces “Athletes of the Year”

Updated: 23 hours ago
Three athletes were selected for the honor

Sports

Sports 10PM - September 17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:24 AM CDT
Sports 10PM - September 17, 2020

Sports

Sports 6PM - September 17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
Sports 6PM - September 17, 2020

Latest News

Sports

Lamar School and Philadelphia football games canceled due to COVID concerns

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
|
By Travis Pettis
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Lamar School and Philadelphia have canceled Friday night games.

Sports

Ole Miss soccer’s Lucy Green nearing first collegiate game

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
WTOK caught up with the former West Lauderdale standout and 2020 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year

Sports

Sports 6PM - September 16, 2020

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
Sports 6PM - September 16, 2020

Sports

Inside the Playbook preview: Patrician Academy Saints

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Travis Pettis
Coming off a big win the Patrician Academy Saints will be facing a new challenge against pass-heavy Tuscaloosa Academy.

National

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Enshrinement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August for those players selected.

Sports

Report: Michael Thomas to miss several weeks with high-ankle injury

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
By Garland Gillen
Thomas has missed only one game due to injury in his career