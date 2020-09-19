Battle of Highway 15: Newton County defeats Union 28-7

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County and Union both game into Friday’s matchup 2-0, but only one team could emerge undefeated.

That team would be Newton County.

The Cougars scored 21 points in the first half and shutout Union in the second half, beating the Yellowjackets 28-7.

The first points of the game came off a Newton County safety during Union’s first possession of the game. Later in the first quarter, the Cougars would cap off a 10-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run from running back Carlos Walker.

Lee Hill’s extra point attempt would be no good but the Cougars would still lead 8-0.

In the second quarter, the Yellowjackets would answer back. Quarterback Kenyon Clay connected with Jamarcus “Julio” Jones for what looked like a 30+ yard catch. PAT would be good as Union trailed 8-7.

After losing last season’s matchup 42-15, the Cougars would get their revenge on the Yellowjackets - winning 28-7 to win the "Battle of Highway 15″.

The Cougars will hit the road next week to face Sumrall while the Yellojackets return home to host East Webster

