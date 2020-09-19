Advertisement

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 93,087 cases, 2,809 deaths reported by health dept.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 93,087.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 655 new cases and 17 new deaths Saturday.

So far, 2,809 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 696,801 as of September 15. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 78,971 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for numbers by counties.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Mike Espy in favor of a $15 minimum wage, says it should be higher

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The last time the state raised the minimum rage was in 2008, going from $6.55 to $7.25.

State

$30 million Mississippi Trade Mart building nears completion

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state of Mississippi is preparing to open their new event space.

State

Will Gov. Reeves need to amend executive order to allow for state fair crowds?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The state fair is slated to take place with some changes for safety.

News

Voting rights groups challenge to Miss. absentee ballot guidelines denied

Updated: 9 hours ago
Voting rights groups challenge to Miss. absentee ballot guidelines denied

Latest News

News

EMEPA to expand high-speed internet access

Updated: 10 hours ago
EMEPA to expand high-speed internet access

News

Local talent, Jamal Roberts, honored at council meeting

Updated: 10 hours ago
Local talent, Jamal Roberts, honored at council meeting

News

Local church gives food to community

Updated: 10 hours ago
Local church gives food to community

News

Press conference held to discuss 2020 city sales tax revenue

Updated: 10 hours ago
Press conference held to discuss 2020 city sales tax revenue

News

Meridian welcomes Five Below store

Updated: 10 hours ago
Meridian welcomes Five Below store

News

ACE Hardware donates school uniforms to LCSD

Updated: 10 hours ago
ACE Hardware donates school uniforms to LCSD