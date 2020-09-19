Advertisement

Inside the Playbook: Patrician Academy completes epic comeback to beat Tuscaloosa Academy

By Travis Pettis
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Patrician Academy Saints hosted the Tuscaloosa Academy in a trap game for the saints. After coming off a big win last week coach Jonathan Lindsey warned his team about a letdown.

Early in the game, you saw that letdown that coach was talking about. On the very first drive, Knights quarterback Whitt Winfield hit his wide receiver Jack Standeffer in the middle of the field for an easy touchdown.

On the Saint’s first offensive drive of the game running back, Garrett Lewis would get the ball stripped by the Knights Sherebiah Jones and the Saints would turn over the ball.

The Knights would capitalize on the Saints with Winfield throwing another touchdown on the next drive.

After being dominated early in the game the Saints would turn it around to win the game 30 to 22.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Battle of Highway 15: Newton County defeats Union 28-7

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ellie French
The Cougars improve to 3-0 on the season

Sports

State Games of Mississippi announces “Athletes of the Year”

Updated: 23 hours ago
Three athletes were selected for the honor

Sports

Sports 10PM - September 17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:24 AM CDT
Sports 10PM - September 17, 2020

Sports

Sports 6PM - September 17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
Sports 6PM - September 17, 2020

Latest News

Sports

Lamar School and Philadelphia football games canceled due to COVID concerns

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
|
By Travis Pettis
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Lamar School and Philadelphia have canceled Friday night games.

Sports

Ole Miss soccer’s Lucy Green nearing first collegiate game

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
WTOK caught up with the former West Lauderdale standout and 2020 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year

Sports

Sports 6PM - September 16, 2020

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
Sports 6PM - September 16, 2020

Sports

Inside the Playbook preview: Patrician Academy Saints

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Travis Pettis
Coming off a big win the Patrician Academy Saints will be facing a new challenge against pass-heavy Tuscaloosa Academy.

National

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Enshrinement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August for those players selected.

Sports

Report: Michael Thomas to miss several weeks with high-ankle injury

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
By Garland Gillen
Thomas has missed only one game due to injury in his career