Inside the Playbook: Patrician Academy completes epic comeback to beat Tuscaloosa Academy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Patrician Academy Saints hosted the Tuscaloosa Academy in a trap game for the saints. After coming off a big win last week coach Jonathan Lindsey warned his team about a letdown.

Early in the game, you saw that letdown that coach was talking about. On the very first drive, Knights quarterback Whitt Winfield hit his wide receiver Jack Standeffer in the middle of the field for an easy touchdown.

On the Saint’s first offensive drive of the game running back, Garrett Lewis would get the ball stripped by the Knights Sherebiah Jones and the Saints would turn over the ball.

The Knights would capitalize on the Saints with Winfield throwing another touchdown on the next drive.

After being dominated early in the game the Saints would turn it around to win the game 30 to 22.

