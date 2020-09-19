Advertisement

Mike Espy in favor of a $15 minimum wage, says it should be higher

(WEAU)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senate candidate Mike Espy is in favor of a minimum wage of “at least fifteen dollars.”

“I am tonight and have always been for minimum wage in America, and in Mississippi, of at least fifteen dollars. At least,” he said during an interview with the Poor People’s Campaign on Thursday.

Espy said the minimum wage should be higher than fifteen dollar an hour because it’s “not a living wage” but he thinks it is “something everyone can get around.”

Right now the minimum wage in Mississippi is $7.25, which reflects the current federal minimum wage rate. The last time the state raised the minimum rage was in 2008, going from $6.55 to $7.25.

Washington, D.C. has the highest minimum wage with $15.

In the interview, Espy said he is also for job training, helping people to build educational talents and making sure “that their talents match job opportunities, particularly when it comes to technical opportunities, which usually are the jobs that are higher paying.”

