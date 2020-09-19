Graveside services for Mildred Gordy Dial, 87, of York will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at the Boyd Cemetery with Rev. Mike Spencer officiating.

Mrs. Dial passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Sumter Health and Rehab in York. She was born in Meridian, Mississippi on June 3, 1933, to I.D. Gordy, Sr. and Glenn Thompson Gordy. She lived in Enondale and attended Porterville High School.

She was the owner and operator of Dial’s Grocery for fifty plus years and helped run the family farm. Mildred loved keeping her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed cooking, growing different varieties of flowers, and traveling. In her later years, she found joy in caring for her sheep, chickens, pea cocks, and her guinea.

Survivors include her children, Marilyn Gibbs (Claude) and Peter Dial; grandchildren, Summer Gilbert (Lyle), Kevin Dial, Justin Gibbs, Cheyenne Gibbs (Cindy); great grandchildren, Chase Sparkman, Jake Dial, Josie Dial, Kylea Gibbs, and Drake Gilbert; sisters, Amelia Miller and Rosa Nell Hammer.

She was preceded in death by her parents I.D. and Glenn Gordy; husband, Jake M. Dial; daughter, Bettie Sue Dial; sister, Dorothy Olive McKelvaine; and her brother, I.D. “Bud” Gordy.

Memorials may be made to Comfort Care Hospice or to the Palmer Children’s Home.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

Bumpers Funeral Home

505 4th West Avenue

P.O. Box 172

York, Alabama 36925

PHONE: 205-392-5081

FAX: 205-459-4850