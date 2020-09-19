Advertisement

Mildred Gordy Dial

Mildred Gordy Dial
By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mildred Gordy Dial, 87, of York will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at the Boyd Cemetery with Rev. Mike Spencer officiating.

Mrs. Dial passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Sumter Health and Rehab in York. She was born in Meridian, Mississippi on June 3, 1933, to I.D. Gordy, Sr. and Glenn Thompson Gordy. She lived in Enondale and attended Porterville High School.

She was the owner and operator of Dial’s Grocery for fifty plus years and helped run the family farm. Mildred loved keeping her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed cooking, growing different varieties of flowers, and traveling. In her later years, she found joy in caring for her sheep, chickens, pea cocks, and her guinea.

Survivors include her children, Marilyn Gibbs (Claude) and Peter Dial; grandchildren, Summer Gilbert (Lyle), Kevin Dial, Justin Gibbs, Cheyenne Gibbs (Cindy); great grandchildren, Chase Sparkman, Jake Dial, Josie Dial, Kylea Gibbs, and Drake Gilbert; sisters, Amelia Miller and Rosa Nell Hammer.

She was preceded in death by her parents I.D. and Glenn Gordy; husband, Jake M. Dial; daughter, Bettie Sue Dial; sister, Dorothy Olive McKelvaine; and her brother, I.D. “Bud” Gordy.

Memorials may be made to Comfort Care Hospice or to the Palmer Children’s Home.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

Bumpers Funeral Home

505 4th West Avenue

P.O. Box 172

York, Alabama 36925

PHONE: 205-392-5081

FAX: 205-459-4850

bumpersfuneralhome@tds.net

Bumpers Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Wesley Raymond Orloff

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Letisha Young
Wesley Raymond Orloff

Obits

Roland Forrest Moulds

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Roland Forrest Moulds

Obits

Mr. Charlie Q. Sistrunk

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Charlie Q. Sistrunk

Obits

Mr. Jeffery Mason

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Jeffery Mason

Latest News

Obits

Michele Strickland Luke

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Michele Strickland Luke

Obits

Marie Duncan Johnston

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Marie Duncan Johnston

Obits

Mrs. Carol L. Thompson

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Carol L. Thompson

Obits

Lorene Turner Broadhead

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Lorene Turner Broadhead

News

Postal Service mailer causes confusion among local voters

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
A recent mailer from the United States Postal Service is causing confusion among local voters.

Local

Local talent, Jamal Roberts, honored at council meeting

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
The Meridian City Council honored a local artist at this week’s meeting. Jamal Roberts was given a certificate of recognition for his recent performances on BET’s ‘Sunday’s Best.’