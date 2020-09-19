New hair salon opens during pandemic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - While most businesses in Meridian were closing their doors at the beginning of the pandemic, one of them was just getting started.

Owner of newly opened hair salon “Dream Collection”, Erica Gordan, has been wanting to own a salon ever since she was a kid. She never thought she would get her start during a pandemic. Located across from the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience, the shop has been open for over two months. Gordan said she has faced many challenges since opening. Despite the hardships and restrictions, Gordan is looking forward to the future growth her business will hopefully experience.

“It’s exciting I can’t explain the feeling. I always wanted to be a hairstyle. I was scared so I did other things between that. I always wanted to own my own business. I had this address and name written down in a book. This was a couple of years ago in April and it’s here. It’s mine.”

When entering the business, customers must wash their hands, wear a mask, and use hand sanitizer before being serviced.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.