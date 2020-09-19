Temperatures will remain in the upper 70’s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The big story this weekend has been Tropical Storm Beta moving closer to the coast of Texas, very slowly. At 6 Pm we talked about this storm being stationary and it is still moving very slowly. We are seeing a hurricane watch, tropical storm watch, and a tropical storm warning off the coast of Texas. This system has sustained winds moving 60 miles per hour and we are expecting it to gain strength as it moves closer to Texas. We are expecting landfall to take place early Tuesday morning and right now it is forecast to be a tropical storm at landfall, but it could be a category one hurricane. Once making landfall it will track up the coast of Texas and into Louisiana.

Looking at our area using the EMEPA live radar we are seeing showers to the south and that is due to rain bands from Tropical Storm Beta. Some of these showers could make their way into our area but we aren’t expecting widespread rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 60′s tonight when you are going to bed and we are still seeing dense cloud cover. Overnight we will cool off just a few degrees and be in the mid 60′s. Temperatures will warm up just a little to the lower to mid 70′s by noon. Through the afternoon we could see an isolated shower, but we aren’t expecting any heavy rain. Temperatures will once again be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s by 11 PM tomorrow night.

Tomorrow would be a great day to go grab brunch and sit outside on the patio as we continue to see mild temperatures. By 10 AM we will be in the upper 60′s and reach the mid 70′s by the afternoon. Today we reached 79 degrees which is below average for this time of year which is 86 degrees. For the rest of the week we are still seeing these fall like temperatures but by the end of the week we will be getting closer to our average for this time of year which is in the mid 80′s. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60′s and upper 50′s. We will remain mostly dry this week with a few isolated showers coming into the forecast.

