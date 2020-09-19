Advertisement

Temperatures will remain in the upper 70’s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will continue to stay below average for the rest of the weekend.
Temperatures will continue to stay below average for the rest of the weekend.(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The big story this weekend has been Tropical Storm Beta moving closer to the coast of Texas, very slowly. At 6 Pm we talked about this storm being stationary and it is still moving very slowly. We are seeing a hurricane watch, tropical storm watch, and a tropical storm warning off the coast of Texas. This system has sustained winds moving 60 miles per hour and we are expecting it to gain strength as it moves closer to Texas. We are expecting landfall to take place early Tuesday morning and right now it is forecast to be a tropical storm at landfall, but it could be a category one hurricane. Once making landfall it will track up the coast of Texas and into Louisiana.

Looking at our area using the EMEPA live radar we are seeing showers to the south and that is due to rain bands from Tropical Storm Beta. Some of these showers could make their way into our area but we aren’t expecting widespread rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 60′s tonight when you are going to bed and we are still seeing dense cloud cover. Overnight we will cool off just a few degrees and be in the mid 60′s. Temperatures will warm up just a little to the lower to mid 70′s by noon. Through the afternoon we could see an isolated shower, but we aren’t expecting any heavy rain. Temperatures will once again be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s by 11 PM tomorrow night.

Tomorrow would be a great day to go grab brunch and sit outside on the patio as we continue to see mild temperatures. By 10 AM we will be in the upper 60′s and reach the mid 70′s by the afternoon. Today we reached 79 degrees which is below average for this time of year which is 86 degrees. For the rest of the week we are still seeing these fall like temperatures but by the end of the week we will be getting closer to our average for this time of year which is in the mid 80′s. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60′s and upper 50′s. We will remain mostly dry this week with a few isolated showers coming into the forecast.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - September 18, 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weather - September 18, 2020

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Beta is moving towards Texas

Updated: 20 hours ago
Tropical Storm Beta will most likely become a category one hurricane.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Beta makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 20 hours ago
We also have two other disturbances that could have cyclone formation in the next 5 days.

Forecast

Mild temperatures will stay in the forecast for the weekend.

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
This weekend I would take advantage of the cooler temperatures and clear skies by going outside and soaking in our quick taste of fall. For the rest of the week we will continue to see temperatures in the upper to mid 70′s.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 18th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT
Cooler Temps On The Way!

Weather

Temperatures cool for the weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:42 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Skies are mostly cloudy this morning, and that cloud cover will continue for most of our Friday. It will be less humid today with high temperatures only climbing into the low-80s.

WTOK

Cold front brings a taste of fall and protects us from Tropical Depression 22

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Tropical Depression 22 formed in the southwest Gulf of Mexico on Thursday evening. A cold front will bring us cooler, fall-like weather, and it will also help protect us from the tropical action in the Gulf.

Weather

Weather - September 17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
Weather - September 17, 2020

National

Sen. Rick Scott traveling to Pensacola amid Sally impacts

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT
|
By Alana Austin
Sally's impacts pile onto an already active hurricane season for a state hit hard by COVID-19.

Hurricane

Thousands remain without power across Alabama following Sally

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT
|
By WSFA Staff
As of Thursday morning, Alabama Power reported about 160,000 without service statewide.