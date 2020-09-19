Thousands of MCM Playbooks distributed throughout the state

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Children Museum dropped off thousands of playbooks to Lauderdale County Schools and the Meridian Public School District.

Over 95,000 copies of The MCM Playbook were distributed across the state of Mississippi in September. This MCM Playbook is a special edition focused on Quest for Innovation, challenging children throughout the state to be innovative and creative. It features Faces of our Future, Mississippi Innovator Superheroes, Mississippi Science Fest STEAM activity pages, information about MCM’s new Launch into Learning initiative and so much more.

“The Mississippi Children’s Museum is dedicated to placing base experiences. During this pandemic, so many families have found that place had to be their homes. The Mississippi Children’s Museum has been innovative along with so many Mississippians. Our playbook is just one example of how we are creating meaningful hands-on learning experiences,” said Museum Executive Director Liz Wilson.

The MCM Playbook can be viewed by visiting: www.mschildrensmuseum.org

