Tropical Storm Beta makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Beta is moving closer to Texas.
Tropical Storm Beta is moving closer to Texas.(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Beta is moving towards Texas at 9 miles per hour with 40 miles per hour sustained winds. This system could strengthen to a category one hurricane and the east coast of Texas will be getting heavy rain. Hurricane Teddy is still a category three hurricane, but it is expected to weaken to a category two hurricane by Sunday afternoon. It is going to pass Bermuda, and makes its way towards the coast of Canada.

We also have two other disturbances that could have cyclone formation in the next 5 days. Off the coast of the western Azores we see post-tropical Paulette that has a 30% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. The other system has a 20% chance in the next five days and is near the coast of Africa.

