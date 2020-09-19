Wesley Raymond Orloff, 46, of Emelle passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his home. He was born January 29, 1974 in Palos Hills, IL.

Mr. Orloff was a supervisor for the Prime Line Catfish Farm.

Survivors include his wife, Kimberly Blosser Orloff; two daughters, Alexandria Eloise “Alli” Orloff and Anastasia Sue “Annie” Orloff; his mother, Roenna Orloff; and three brothers, Jason Orloff (Kate), Chad Orloff, and Cayel Orloff (Marie).

He was preceded in death by his father, John Raymond Orloff.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

