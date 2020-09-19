Advertisement

Wesley Raymond Orloff

By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wesley Raymond Orloff, 46, of Emelle passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his home. He was born January 29, 1974 in Palos Hills, IL.

Mr. Orloff was a supervisor for the Prime Line Catfish Farm.

Survivors include his wife, Kimberly Blosser Orloff; two daughters, Alexandria Eloise “Alli” Orloff and Anastasia Sue “Annie” Orloff; his mother, Roenna Orloff; and three brothers, Jason Orloff (Kate), Chad Orloff, and Cayel Orloff (Marie).

He was preceded in death by his father, John Raymond Orloff.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

Bumpers Funeral Home

505 4th West Avenue

P.O. Box 172

York, Alabama 36925

PHONE: 205-392-5081

FAX: 205-459-4850

bumpersfuneralhome@tds.net

Bumpers Funeral Home

