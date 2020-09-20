Advertisement

Alabama State Fair shuts down early opening night

Chaotic scene at the Alabama State Fair
Chaotic scene at the Alabama State Fair(WBRC)
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a chaotic scene at the Alabama State fair Saturday night just before 10 p.m.

Several people reported multiple fights and WBRC reporters at the scene reported crowds of people running just before a swarm police officers arrived.

The fair was scheduled to end at 11:00 but shut down early.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

AL: 2-cent gas tax increase coming Oct. 1

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The state’s share of taxes on gasoline will rise to 26 cents per gallon, which will include 8 cents under the 2019-passed Rebuild Alabama Act and the 18 cents that existed before the new law was passed.

News

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 93,364 cases, 2,810 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
MSDH reported 277 COVID-19 cases and one death on Sunday, bringing the state total to 93,087 cases and 2,810 deaths.

State

Sen. Wicker announces support to confirm Supreme Court Justice this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
This comes after the recent passing of longtime Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Friday at 87.

News

New Business

Updated: 11 hours ago
New Business

Latest News

News

Children's Museum

Updated: 11 hours ago
Children's Museum

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Beta is inching towards the Texas Coast.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Tropical Storm Beta is moving very slowly, which could lead to a heavy rainfall event on the coast.

News

Clarke County police looking for suspect after high-speed chase

Updated: 13 hours ago
Clarke County Sheriff Department responded to a high-speed chase around 7:40 Saturday night.

Hurricane

The Tropics are still active with three named storms.

Updated: 14 hours ago
We are still seeing four systems in the Atlantic. Three are named storms and the other has a 50% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Forecast

Temperatures will remain in the upper 70’s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies.

Updated: 17 hours ago
Temperatures will start in the mid 60's tomorrow morning and we will be warming up to the mid to upper 70's by the afternoon. We will see a little b9it more sunshine tomorrow afternoon, but we could still see a quick splash and dash shower.

News

$9,000 worth of uniforms donated to LCSD schools

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The Lauderdale County School District’s Central Services Office received a big delivery that was made Thursday.