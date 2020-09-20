Advertisement

Clarke County police looking for suspect after high-speed chase

Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Department responded to a high-speed chase around 7:40 Saturday night.

Sheriff Todd Kemp said the chase took place at a Patchuta store where a suspected white male with tattoos jumped into a woman’s car and fled towards Quitman. Quitman Police officers said they spotted the vehicle on hwy 512 and pursued the suspect until he ditched the car and fled on foot. If you have any information about the identity of this male, you are asked to contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department.

