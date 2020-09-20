Coronavirus in Mississippi: 93,364 cases, 2,810 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 93,364.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 277 new cases and 1 new deaths Sunday.

So far, 2,810 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 782,374 as of September 18. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 78,971 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for numbers by counties.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.