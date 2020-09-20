Advertisement

Deion Sanders posts photos with JSU President, Athletic Director

Deion Sanders seen with JSU Interim President and Athletic Director.
Deion Sanders seen with JSU Interim President and Athletic Director.(Instagram: Deion Sanders)
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders posted photos with Jackson State University President Thomas Hudson and Athletic Director Ashley Robinson on Saturday night.

There are reports that Sanders will become the next head football coach for JSU, although the university has not confirmed this information.

READ MORE: Will Deion Sanders be the next coach at Jackson State? ]

JSU will hold a press conference on Monday morning to announce the new coach.

Sanders posted two photos to his Instagram Account on the stories tab.

