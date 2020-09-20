Deion Sanders posts photos with JSU President, Athletic Director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders posted photos with Jackson State University President Thomas Hudson and Athletic Director Ashley Robinson on Saturday night.

There are reports that Sanders will become the next head football coach for JSU, although the university has not confirmed this information.

JSU will hold a press conference on Monday morning to announce the new coach.

Sanders posted two photos to his Instagram Account on the stories tab.