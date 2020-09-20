Advertisement

Football Preview Special

Hosted by Ellie French and Travis Pettis
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The high school football season is already underway for both Mississippi and Alabama, Ellie and Travis discuss changes to the junior college season and all things SEC including Ellie and Travis’ thoughts on who will square off in this season’s conference championship.

Original Air Date: September 19, 2020

Latest News

News

Former MCC President Dr. Bill Scaggs honored with resolution

Updated: 43 minutes ago
By Nicholas Brooks
A community leader, a visionary, and a role model that shaped many young minds. These are just a few things to name the founding president of Meridian Community College, Dr. Bill Scaggs who passed away on July 14. Family and friends paid tribute to this man’s life and legacy that will carry on.

Forecast

Mostly cloudy conditions stay for tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 70’s.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Temperatures tomorrow will remain mild all day as we reach the mid 70′s by the afternoon. We won’t see these temperatures for long though because temperatures in the lower 80′s will return by the end of the week.

Sports

Deion Sanders posts photos with JSU President, Athletic Director

Updated: 3 hours ago
There are reports that Sanders will become the next head football coach for JSU, although the university has not confirmed this information.

Regional

AL: 2-cent gas tax increase coming Oct. 1

Updated: 8 hours ago
The state’s share of taxes on gasoline will rise to 26 cents per gallon, which will include 8 cents under the 2019-passed Rebuild Alabama Act and the 18 cents that existed before the new law was passed.

Regional

Alabama State Fair shuts down early opening night

Updated: 8 hours ago
There was a chaotic scene at the Alabama State fair Saturday night just before 10 p.m.

News

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 93,364 cases, 2,810 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 8 hours ago
By WTOK Staff
MSDH reported 277 COVID-19 cases and one death on Sunday, bringing the state total to 93,087 cases and 2,810 deaths.

State

Sen. Wicker announces support to confirm Supreme Court Justice this year

Updated: 8 hours ago
This comes after the recent passing of longtime Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Friday at 87.

News

New Business

Updated: 19 hours ago
News

Children's Museum

Updated: 19 hours ago
Hurricane

Tropical Storm Beta is inching towards the Texas Coast.

Updated: 20 hours ago
Tropical Storm Beta is moving very slowly, which could lead to a heavy rainfall event on the coast.