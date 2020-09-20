Advertisement

Former MCC President Dr. Bill Scaggs honored with resolution

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 20, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A longtime educator that impacted many lives in Meridian was honored Saturday.

A community leader, a visionary, and a role model that shaped many young minds. These are just a few things to name the founding president of Meridian Community College, Dr. Bill Scaggs who passed away on July 14. Family and friends paid tribute to this man’s life and legacy that will carry on.

“If you ever hear the term good human, that was him. If it was a term in the dictionary, his face will be right there. He was an extraordinary good human,” said Meridian Freedom Project executive director, Adrian Cross.

At the Meridian Freedom Project center, Dr. Scaggs' family was there to accept a resolution by Mayor Percy Bland.

Dr. Scaggs gave 35 years of service to the education field. The family say that he loved every minute of it and would preach “leave it better than you found it.”

“I remember him saying anybody can build a college but it takes a special touch to build a community college. He feels passionate about the Meridian community. I think the freedom project highlights the final phase of what his professional life was all about,” said Dr. Scaggs daughter Susan Scaggs.

Meridian Freedom Project executive director, Adrian Cross says she remembers the humility of Dr. Scaggs.

“I’ve known Dr. Bill Scaggs since I can remember. My mother was an educator at MCC and he was one of those who made her feel included. When I grow up in age, he continued to follow my success in high school. When I got a position at Meridian Community College, he was one of my biggest cheerleaders,” said Cross.

The freedom Project created t-shirts in honor of Dr. Scaggs.

“They have a picture of Dr. Scaggs on the back of them, the year he was on this earth and one of his most favorite quotes. We bless the family with one of these t-shirts. We are also selling these t-shirts as a fundraiser to go towards the Dr. Bill Scaggs scholarship that will be award to our seniors' open graduation,” said Cross.

Scaggs was 84 years old. He is survived by his wife, four children, and a host of grandchildren.

