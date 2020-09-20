Mostly cloudy conditions stay for tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 70’s.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Beta is still moving towards the Texas Coast, but it is moving very slowly. Last night it was almost stationary, and now it is only moving 6 miles per hour. We can see this system is bringing rain to the Gulf Coast and we will be seeing widespread rain in our area by the middle of the week.

Beta still has sustained winds moving 60 miles per hour and it will continue to have strong winds by the time it is making landfall. Landfall is expected for tomorrow near Victoria, Texas and we are still seeing tropical storm conditions. This system will start to weaken quickly and take a sharp turn as it continues up the Texas Coast towards Louisiana. By the time it reaches Houston it will still have sustained winds moving 40 miles per hour. As it continues inland it will weaken as it gets closer to the Texas and Louisiana border, and once it’s in Louisiana sustained winds will be moving 25 miles per hour.

For us this could mean anywhere from an inch to two and a half inches of rain by Friday. Using the EMEPA live radar we are still seeing showers to the south, and they will remain that way for tomorrow. As your waking up and getting ready for work we will see temperatures in the mid 60′s and they will stay that way until 8 AM. We aren’t expecting any rain tomorrow, but we will have mostly cloudy conditions.

Temperatures tomorrow will remain mild all day as we reach the mid 70′s by the afternoon. We won’t see these temperatures for long though because temperatures in the lower 80′s will return by the end of the week. Our chance for rain and thunderstorms starts to pick up on Tuesday as we see isolated showers and by Wednesday and Thursday we will see more widespread rain. By the weekend, a few showers could be hanging around, but not everyone will see rain. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60′s and reach the upper 60′s by the end of the week.

