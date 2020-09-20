Advertisement

Sen. Wicker announces support to confirm Supreme Court Justice this year

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker | Image Source: United States Congress / MGN
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker says he supports the confirmation of a new Supreme Court Associate Justice this year.

Wicker released the following statement:

“President Trump and Senate Republicans promised to confirm well-qualified, conservative judges and justices to the federal courts. We should continue to fulfill this promise and our constitutional duty for all vacancies as long as we are in office. I look forward to consideration of the President’s nominee by the full Senate.”

This comes after the recent passing of longtime Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Friday at 87.

Wicker’s approval of a new court nominee before the presidential election in November seems a direct contradiction to a statement he made in March of 2016 while Democratic President Barack Obama served in office.

On March 16, Wicker stated, “the American people should have the opportunity to make their voices heard before filling a lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest court. In November, the country will get that chance by choosing a new President – a process that is well underway.”

When this statement was made, the Supreme Court seat had been vacant for 30 days after the sudden death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Senate Republicans blocked the confirmation of President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, for several months.

The seat was ultimately filled when President Donald Trump assumed office. Neil Gorsuch was nominated on January of 2017 and has been serving since April of 2017.

Meanwhile, President Trump Saturday promised to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy pushing the Senate to consider the pick without delay.

