The Tropics are still active with three named storms.

Tropical Storm Beta is still moving closer to the Texas coast and has sustained winds moving 60 miles per hour. Currently it is staying almost stationary but it is expected to continue towards the coast. Hurricane Teddy is a category three hurricane and has sustained winds moving 120 miles per hour. It will most likely not make landfall, but could come very close to Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Wilfred is moving northwestward at 14 miles per hour and is expected to stay in the Atlantic. The last disturbance a few hundred miles from Azores and is the Post-Tropical Cyclone Paulette.

