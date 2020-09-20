Advertisement

Tropical Storm Beta is inching towards the Texas Coast.

Tropical Storm Beta is stalling, which could lead to heavy rain along the coast.
Tropical Storm Beta is stalling, which could lead to heavy rain along the coast.(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Beta is moving 2 miles per hour towards Victoria, Texas. Because of this slow motion we could see heavy rainfall coming towards the coast of Louisiana. This prolonged time of rainfall could lead to flash flooding and river flooding. The system still has 60 miles per hour sustained winds and is expected to be a tropical storm at landfall.

