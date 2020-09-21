7 pounds of marijuana, gun seized by Kemper County deputies
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department made a big drug bust late last week.
Sheriff James Moore says deputies were working a traffic detail on Highway 39 N when they pulled over a black Porsche.
Moore says Orlando Bourrage, 46, was arrested after Kemper deputies discovered seven pounds of high-grade marijuana and a gun inside the car.
Moore says the suspect paid around $3,000 per pound and that the overall value is much higher on the street.
Bourrage is charged with trafficking a controlled substance.
