Absentee voting begins in Mississippi

Monday was the first day those who qualify to vote by absentee ballot in Mississippi could do so.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office says there could be a record number of people voting through absentee ballots this year. Monday was the first day those who qualify to vote by absentee ballot could do so.

Absentee ballots are also being mailed to eligible voters who submitted applications in writing.

Those over 65 years of age and others with valid reasons may cast an absentee ballot.

“We’re glad to see it,” said Harrison County Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner. “This is what we’ve been planning for, and we’re really happy to see it. This is very important, and we expected it to be busy. We implemented the plan and it seems to be working well. We’re getting the voters in and out.”

In, out and, most importantly, valid.

“We have to keep in mind that Mississippi is not an early voting state,” said Ladner. “It is an absentee state so you do have to have a qualifying reason to vote absentee, so that’s the difference.”

The absentee voter deadline is Oct. 31.

The Lauderdale County sample ballot below shows statewide races for president and Senate, plus three ballot measures that will be on all ballots.

