Agencies to distribute household items in Neshoba County

Neshoba Baptist Association and Molina Healthcare join forces to provide household essentials to people free of charge. (WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Baptist Association, in partnership with Molina Healthcare, is distributing 200 bags filled with household and hygiene essentials Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until 11 a.m., while supplies last.

The agencies combined their efforts to supply especially needed items that are sometimes hard to find due to COVID-19, such as hand soap, hand sanitizer, paper towels, bleach, and dishwashing soap to the public free of charge.

Through the Neshoba County Baptist Association, the Helping Hands Ministry has distributed food every week to people who need it. At the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, volunteers moved the distribution outside and started a drive-through service.

Since the pandemic started, the Baptist Association has given away 125 to 150 bags of food a week, more than ever in the past. The need for food as well as household essentials has dramatically increased.

Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Neshoba County Baptist Association is located at 903 Valley View Dr. in Philadelphia.

