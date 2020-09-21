Advertisement

Architect shares updated plans for Lauderdale Co. Government Complex

Supervisors discuss updated construction plans for new government complex building.(WTOK)
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Miss. (WTOK) -Progress continues for the building of the new Lauderdale County Government Complex.

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors hosted a meeting to look over the updated construction plans for the new building.

Meridian architect Bob Luke presented some renderings for a main building of nearly 90,000 square feet.

The estimated cost of the project at this time is around $47 million, however supervisors say that is a rough number, and could become lower after bidding, which will be done in phases. The board also expects private businesses to take on some of the other space that will be available in that area, which could cut down costs.

District 1 Supervisor, Jonathan Wells says numbers had to be broken down between two facilities.

“In my opinion it’s like two separate projects, you have the brand-new building, our courthouse complex, and then you go out to the old Lab Corp where you’re going to have our safety building. That’s going to house drug corp., the sheriff’s department, and possibly LEMA. We’re still having that discussion of whether to bring LEMA and volunteer fire into that building.”

Wells says the new building will also include some safety features for both the public and employees like separate entrances and corridors.

He says this was requested by the justice department as an extra precaution, in light of the attack on a chancery judge.

