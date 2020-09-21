‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect accused of hitting Jones Co. deputy with vehicle is on the run

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect accused of injuring a Jones County Sheriff’s deputy during an overnight traffic stop is on the run.

According to the sheriff’s office, Demetrius Omar Nabors, 26, is wanted for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the search for Nabors and the investigation of the incident.

The sheriff’s office said a “violent vehicular assault” happened during a traffic stop on Sharon-Sandersville Road, injuring the deputy.

Nabors reportedly drove away and later crashed and abandoned his vehicle.

The deputy was treated at South Central Regional Medical Center and released but will require more tests with medical specialists.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said shots were fired during the incident but could not elaborate further.

Anyone with information on Nabors' whereabouts is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

