JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Beaverdam Water Association has lifted the boil water notice issued Sept. 11.

The advisory had affected county roads 220, 223, 224, 232, 226, as well as Hess Station Road, Part of County Road 6 and Sugarhill Road.

Boiling is no longer necessary.

