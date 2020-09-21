City of Meridian Arrest Report September 21, 2020

ARREST REPORT

ANGELA DEAN, 1975

1703 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

TRESPASSING

FREDDIE L NEAL, 1975

429 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

JAMES KIRK, 1969

905 69TH CT MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

BRIAN A MCDANIEL, 1983

2027 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

QWENESHIA D CARTER, 1997

2704 VALLEY RD LOT 36 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

OWAIS AHMAD, 1986

457 BUENA VISTA AVE ALAMEDA, CA

PUBLIC DRUNK; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; INDECENT EXPOSURE

SHADRICK S KIMBROUGH, 1973

2007 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

TRESPASSING

DAQWAN RHEON, 1999

1901 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROBERT D THOMAS, 1969

89D LUTHER WALKER ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

RAYMOND KELLY JR, 1987

5219 ASH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

AREAUNIA S GREEN, 1995

2428 OLD MARION RD APT O105 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

CHARLIE E LITTLE, 1951

5026 H FELLOWSHIP RD HICKORY, MS

SHOPLIFTING; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST; CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON

ANTHONY LANIER, 1968

2808 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

OTIS L WATKINS, 1990

6450 CONFEDERATE DR MARION, MS

SHOPLIFTING; TRESPASSING

RYAN WILLIAMS, 1989

6018 MOHAWK RD MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PATRICK MANN, 1974

1009 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST

NOVA MANN, 1981

1009 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:48 PM on September 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of Poplar Springs Place. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:13 AM on September 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:41 PM on September 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 8th Avenue South. This vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 5:30 PM on September 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of 4th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 3:34 PM on September 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4100 block of 59th Place. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:47 AM on September 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1800 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was attempted through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:12 AM on September 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Highway 19 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 3:39 PM on September 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 49th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

