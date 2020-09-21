City of Meridian Arrest Report September 21, 2020
ARREST REPORT
ANGELA DEAN, 1975
1703 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
TRESPASSING
FREDDIE L NEAL, 1975
429 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JAMES KIRK, 1969
905 69TH CT MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
BRIAN A MCDANIEL, 1983
2027 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
QWENESHIA D CARTER, 1997
2704 VALLEY RD LOT 36 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
OWAIS AHMAD, 1986
457 BUENA VISTA AVE ALAMEDA, CA
PUBLIC DRUNK; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; INDECENT EXPOSURE
SHADRICK S KIMBROUGH, 1973
2007 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
TRESPASSING
DAQWAN RHEON, 1999
1901 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBERT D THOMAS, 1969
89D LUTHER WALKER ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
RAYMOND KELLY JR, 1987
5219 ASH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
AREAUNIA S GREEN, 1995
2428 OLD MARION RD APT O105 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
CHARLIE E LITTLE, 1951
5026 H FELLOWSHIP RD HICKORY, MS
SHOPLIFTING; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST; CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
ANTHONY LANIER, 1968
2808 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
OTIS L WATKINS, 1990
6450 CONFEDERATE DR MARION, MS
SHOPLIFTING; TRESPASSING
RYAN WILLIAMS, 1989
6018 MOHAWK RD MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PATRICK MANN, 1974
1009 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST
NOVA MANN, 1981
1009 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:48 PM on September 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of Poplar Springs Place. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:13 AM on September 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:41 PM on September 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 8th Avenue South. This vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 5:30 PM on September 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of 4th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 3:34 PM on September 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4100 block of 59th Place. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:47 AM on September 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1800 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was attempted through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:12 AM on September 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Highway 19 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 3:39 PM on September 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 49th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.