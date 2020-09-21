Clarke County suspect in custody after high-speed chase

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Police said they have a suspect in custody who led them on a high-speed chase Saturday night.

Sheriff Todd Kemp said it started at a Patchuta store where 49-year-old James Gaitanis jumped into a woman’s car and fled towards Quitman. The vehicle was spotted on hwy 512. The suspect abandoned the car and fled on foot. Police said that Gaitanis was captured on county road 130 just off hwy 512. Gaitanis is charged with motor vehicle theft and felony fleeing. No bond has been set.

