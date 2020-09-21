Cloudy and cool on our Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We look to see mostly cloudy skies for our Monday with highs only in the mid-70s. Isolated showers will be possible today, especially in our southwestern areas (think Clarke, Jasper, southern Newton Counties). It will also be breezy today with winds of 10-15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust as high as 25 mph. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies overnight with Tuesday morning lows in the low-60s.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue into our day on Tuesday as highs stay in the mid-70s. Isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday. Rain chances will increase further heading into the middle part of the week. This will be due to effects from Tropical Storm Beta. Beta is expected to make landfall today in Texas and then curve back to the northeast and into the Louisiana/Mississippi area by mid-week. By the time it gets to our area, it will have lost its tropical characteristics and will just bring some rain. That rainfall could be locally heavy at times Wednesday and Thursday. A small tornado threat could also materialize on Thursday depending on the exact track of Beta, but chances for that look very low at this time.

A few showers will continue to be possible heading into the weekend as temperatures warm. Highs will be in the low-80s Friday through Sunday, with morning lows returning to the mid-60s by Friday and then the upper-60s by Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday will once again be generally cloudy, but we’ll start to see more sunshine by our day on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.