Coronavirus in Mississippi: 93,364 cases, 2,810 deaths reported by health dept.

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 93,556. There were 192 new cases and no new deaths reported Monday. The total death toll stands at 2,810.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or longer.

MSDH also is reporting over 85,327 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Click here to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

Here is a look at east central Mississippi numbers:

COUNTYCASESDEATHSLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Lauderdale200712426073
Neshoba154010311437
Newton75923388
Clarke537395917
Kemper28615399
Wayne877215910

The number of tests done in the state totals 782,374 as of September 18. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

