Funeral services for Edward Junior Spears, 91, of Thomasville and a former resident of Sumter County, will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at the York Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. A private burial was held at the Sumter Memorial Gardens in Cuba, Alabama.

Mr. Spears passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his home in Thomasville. He was born May 3, 1929, in Philadelphia, Mississippi, to James Alford Spears and Sudie Mae Spears.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Jean Spears; daughter, Sandra Crow (Larry); son, Richard Spears; six grandchildren, Shelley Spears (T.K.), Kenny Crow (Valerie), Johnny Schmidt, Sherry Potts (Chance), Sandy Toth (Justin), Stacy Spears, and Angie Clark; nine great-grandchildren, Tanner Kroutil (Katie), Mary Catherine Toth, Reid Potts, Chloee Kroutil, Anna Leigh Toth, Scott Crow, Alissa Clark, Caroline Crow, Cross Potts, Lydia Schmidt; and Great-great Grandchild, Cooper Kroutil; sister, Merlene Jolly; two brothers, J.W. Spears and Jerry Spears .

Mr. Spears was preceded in death by his parents, James Alford and Sudie Mae Spears; sister, Sue Breazeale; and brother, Tom Spears; and great-grandson, Landon Potts.

Pallbearers: Kenny Crow, Justin Toth, Chance Potts, Tanner Kroutil, Reid Potts, Scott Crow, Cross Potts, and Darren Graham. Honorary Pallbearers: Granddaughters and Great-Granddaughters, the York Baptist Church Deacons and York Baptist Church Men’s Sunday School Class, Audrey Evans, and Frank Shannon.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Southern Care Hospice for their loving care for Mr. Spears and the Molly Wiggins, Magen Moore, Russell Wright, and Eloisis Jackson.

Memorials may be made to the York Baptist Church at PO Box 548, York, Alabama 36925 or Thomasville Baptist Church at PO Box 159, Thomasville, Alabama 36784.

