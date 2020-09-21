Advertisement

Exclusive look inside the construction of Mississippi Children’s Museum

Newscenter 11 got an exclusive look inside the construction of the Meridian Children’s Museum.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newscenter 11 got an exclusive look inside the construction of Meridian Children’s Museum.

Construction crews were on-site this weekend making way for the 20,000 square foot building. The museum Executive Director Liz Wilson gave us a tour of the facility. You can see that the building has some walls, windows, and a frame. Wilson said they are excited that the vision for meridian’s youth is making progress.

"It is hard to believe how far we have come and what our community has been able to accomplish. 5 years ago this was a dream and look where we are today. We’re marching forward. We can’t wait to have the exhibit walls up and moving on to the next thing. We can’t wait to open these doors as quickly as possible, the museum Executive Director Liz Wilson.

Wilson said the museum is expected to open in spring 2021.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

