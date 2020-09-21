Advertisement

First Responders: Meridian firefighter Nathaniel Griggs

Senior Firefighter Nathaniel Griggs
Senior Firefighter Nathaniel Griggs(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For our latest First Responders segment we traveled to the Central Fire Station for the Meridian Fire Department to meet senior firefighter Nathaniel Griggs.

Nathaniel Griggs is a Meridian firefighter and has been for the past five years.

“You’ve got great people. You have support. These guys are like my brothers,” Griggs said

Griggs is a Meridian native, graduating from Meridian High School in 2009. He says he gained interest in the fire service from his neighbors several years ago.

“I had a few guys that lived around me that were firefighters and their parents were firefighters. It sparked my interest in trying to figure out what they did and how they did it for a living. I knew it was the career for me,” said Griggs.

The job can be exhilarating, running into burning buildings and responding to a variety of incidents, but the job can be stressful.

“You’re pulling kids out of burning buildings, so you have to compartmentalize it. It’s someone’s worst day,” explained Griggs. “You’re not living yours that day, but somebody is and you try to do your best to do what you can for them”

Griggs says his family is nothing but supportive and his kids love what he’s doing. He says it would be an honor for them to follow in his footsteps one day.

“I’ve got a younger boy who only wants to think about fire trucks and needing fire gear. Even my daughter wants to be a firefighter when she grows up too. I’m looking forward to it,”

He is in it for the long haul.

“About 18 more years. I just see myself progressing through the ranks and doing what I can,” Griggs said

To stay up to date with our First Responders series tune in every Sunday night for Newscenter 11 at 10:00 p.m. and on Good Morning Meridian on Monday mornings.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Postal Service mailer causes confusion among local voters

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
A recent mailer from the United States Postal Service is causing confusion among local voters.

Local

Local talent, Jamal Roberts, honored at council meeting

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
The Meridian City Council honored a local artist at this week’s meeting. Jamal Roberts was given a certificate of recognition for his recent performances on BET’s ‘Sunday’s Best.’

Community

New timeline given for Threefoot Marriott project

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
The scheduled completion date for the new Threefoot Marriott has been pushed back, but not by much.

News

Salvation Army of Meridian on standby to help Sally victims

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By Intisar Faulkner
After Hurricane Sally makes landfall, the Salvation Army of Meridian is on standby to help storm victims.

Latest News

First Responders

First Responders: Zach Wheat

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
First Responders: Zach Wheat

First Responders

First Responders: Firefighter, correctional officer Zach Wheat

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT
Our latest First Responder is Zach Wheat. He is a correctional officer at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department and has been on the job for the last four years.

News

Meridian lost one of its bravest four years ago

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
It has been four years since Eric Gustafson died responding to a 911 call.

Local

First responders honored with lunch

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT
It was a special day for first responders as they were honored with lunch at Stephen’s Funeral Home.

First Responders

First Responders: Officer James Creel

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
First Responders: James Creel

News

First Responders: Newton Police Officer James Creel

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
For our latest edition of First Responders we head to Newton. We meet Officer James Creel who has been with the Newton Police Department since January. He works narcotics in the city of Newton.