First Responders: Meridian firefighter Nathaniel Griggs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For our latest First Responders segment we traveled to the Central Fire Station for the Meridian Fire Department to meet senior firefighter Nathaniel Griggs.

Nathaniel Griggs is a Meridian firefighter and has been for the past five years.

“You’ve got great people. You have support. These guys are like my brothers,” Griggs said

Griggs is a Meridian native, graduating from Meridian High School in 2009. He says he gained interest in the fire service from his neighbors several years ago.

“I had a few guys that lived around me that were firefighters and their parents were firefighters. It sparked my interest in trying to figure out what they did and how they did it for a living. I knew it was the career for me,” said Griggs.

The job can be exhilarating, running into burning buildings and responding to a variety of incidents, but the job can be stressful.

“You’re pulling kids out of burning buildings, so you have to compartmentalize it. It’s someone’s worst day,” explained Griggs. “You’re not living yours that day, but somebody is and you try to do your best to do what you can for them”

Griggs says his family is nothing but supportive and his kids love what he’s doing. He says it would be an honor for them to follow in his footsteps one day.

“I’ve got a younger boy who only wants to think about fire trucks and needing fire gear. Even my daughter wants to be a firefighter when she grows up too. I’m looking forward to it,”

He is in it for the long haul.

“About 18 more years. I just see myself progressing through the ranks and doing what I can,” Griggs said

