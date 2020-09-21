Memorial services for Gregory “Greg” Lavon Baucum will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Church of the Way, 7387 State Blvd Ext., Meridian, MS with Brother Jack Giles officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Greg, age 59, went home to be with his Lord and Savior September 16, 2020 at Rush hospital.

He is survived by his Mother, Linda Budinich of Middleburg, Florida, Sister, Jovann of Meridian, Mississippi and Brother Todd of Jacksonville, Florida.

He is preceded by his Father, Bo Baucum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALSAC/St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721