Lauderdale County general election sample ballot

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi voters Nov. 3 will cast ballots for president, a U.S. Senate seat, U.S. House congressional seats, state Supreme Court seats, and in some counties, for election commission and school board races.

Statewide, voters will either accept or reject a new state flag design, vote on two separate initiatives governing medical marijuana and an amendment stating that to be elected governor a candidate must receive a majority of votes in the general election and removing the requirement of receiving the most votes in a majority of Mississippi House of Representatives districts.

Lauderdale County’s sample ballot for the 2020 election appears below. Scroll to the bottom of it to view the new state flag design.

