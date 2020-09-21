Advertisement

Lauderdale County general election sample ballot

Mississippi voters Nov. 3 will cast ballots for president, a U.S. Senate seat, U.S. House congressional seats, state Supreme Court seats, and in some counties, for election commission and school board races.
Mississippi voters Nov. 3 will cast ballots for president, a U.S. Senate seat, U.S. House congressional seats, state Supreme Court seats, and in some counties, for election commission and school board races.(WRDW)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi voters Nov. 3 will cast ballots for president, a U.S. Senate seat, U.S. House congressional seats, state Supreme Court seats, and in some counties, for election commission and school board races.

Statewide, voters will either accept or reject a new state flag design, vote on two separate initiatives governing medical marijuana and an amendment stating that to be elected governor a candidate must receive a majority of votes in the general election and removing the requirement of receiving the most votes in a majority of Mississippi House of Representatives districts.

Lauderdale County’s sample ballot for the 2020 election appears below. Scroll to the bottom of it to view the new state flag design.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lauderdale Co. Board of Supervisors Meeting-0921

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Architect shares updated plans for Lauderdale Co. Government Complex

News

Architect shares updated plans for Lauderdale Co. Government Complex

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Supervisors discuss updated construction plans for new government complex building.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 93,364 cases, 2,810 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 192 new cases and no new deaths Monday.

News

7 pounds of marijuana, gun seized by Kemper County deputies

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department made a big drug bust late last week.

Latest News

Sports

‘I believe’: Deion Sanders spreads positivity at introduction as JSU head coach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Gallant and Trey Mongrue
Jackson State University introduced NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as their new head football coach Monday morning.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 21st, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cloudy and Cool

Weather

Cloudy and cool Monday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see mostly cloudy skies for our Monday with highs only in the mid-70s. Isolated showers will be possible today, especially in our southwestern areas.

News

Dr. Scaggs Honored

Updated: 13 hours ago
Dr. Scaggs Honored

News

Children's Museum Exclusive Look-in

Updated: 13 hours ago
Children's Museum Exclusive Look-in

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Beta is looking more disorganized.

Updated: 14 hours ago
Tropical Storm Beta is making its way towards the Texas Coast moving six miles per hour. It is starting to look more disorganized, but it still has sustained winds moving 60 miles per hour.