Advertisement

Lawmakers reflect on legacy of Justice Ginsburg, future of Supreme Court

Memorial honors the memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court
Memorial honors the memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court(Gray DC)
By Kyle Midura
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The steps of the Supreme Court became a memorial to the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg this weekend.

A major force in fights for gender equality, and a cultural icon on the political left, Ginsburg passed away Friday night at the age of 87. She died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer according to the court.

Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle reacted with statements filled with grief and praise for Ginsburg’s life and legacy. Meanwhile, the political question of how and when to select her successor immediately captured the attention of leaders and the rank-and-file on Capitol Hill.

With a presidential election looming in less than a month-and-a-half, President Donald Trump said he plans to nominate a conservative woman to replace Ginsburg imminently. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) pledged that any nominee would get a vote before the Nov. 3rd election.

No Supreme Court nomination has ever been made or confirmed this close to a presidential election.

Democrats cry foul, calling such a move hypocritical after Republicans refused to consider Judge Merrick Garland in 2016. President Barack Obama nominated Garland in the spring of 2016 after the passing of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. McConnell and other G.O.P. leaders argued the 2016 presidential election should determine which party chose a successor.

The chamber never officially considered Garland, and in 2017, confirmed President Donald Trump’s choice: Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Our Washington D.C. Bureau is catching up with senators and representatives from across the country. You can find their full interviews in the videos below.

Sen. Patrick Leahy // D-Vermont

Rep. Mike Johnson // R-Louisiana

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Lauderdale County general election sample ballot

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Mississippi voters Nov. 3 will cast ballots for president, a U.S. Senate seat, U.S. House congressional seats, state Supreme Court seats, and in some counties, for election commission and school board races.

State

Miss. Supreme Court denies absentee ballots for COVID concerns

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
|
By Jacob Gallant
A request for any voter to submit an absentee ballot to avoid public gatherings was denied.

Politics

Party leaders preview Minnesota campaign events

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Kasper
As early voting begins in the state, both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are hosting campaign events in Minnesota.

State

Former Ala. House Speaker Mike Hubbard turns himself in for prison sentence

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
|
By Jennifer Horton
It’s unclear whether Hubbard will appeal his convictions to the U.S. Supreme Court.

State

How Mississippi voters can prepare for the upcoming election

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT
|
By Maggie Wade
The Secretary of State says this will be the safest and cleanest election in Mississippi’s history.

Latest News

State

Gov. Ivey remembers terror attacks on 9/11′s 19th anniversary

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
"September 11, 2001 will forever be marked as one of our country’s darkest days, as it changed our lives forever."

State

Alabama selects developers, identifies proposed sites for 3 mega prisons

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT
|
By Staff
Construction is expected to begin in 2021 with the creation of thousands of construction jobs.

State

Mississippi voters with preexisting medical conditions may vote absentee

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT
|
By Justin Dixon
Mississippi voters with preexisting medical conditions may vote absentee in the Nov. 3 election.

National Politics

Parties battle for voters in ‘must-win’ Florida

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT
|
By Alana Austin
Polls show the presidential race tightening in Florida.

State

Commission approves new state flag design

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
The Flag Commission gave the thumbs up to the Magnolia Flag.

State

Poll continues through Sept. 2 for Mississippi flag design

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Lindsay Knowles
Voting in a non-binding poll for a new state flag design ends Wednesday, Sept. 2.