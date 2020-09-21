Advertisement

Livingston fire chief faces sexual abuse charge

Kevin Brunson
Kevin Brunson(Wilcox County Sheriff's Office)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Livingston fire chief Kevin Brunson is in trouble with Wilcox County, Alabama, authorities.

Sheriff Earnest Evans said Brunson was arrested in his county on September 9. Brunson faces a charge of sexual abuse in the second degree.

Livingston city leaders say Brunson was suspended on the day of his arrest and remains suspended without pay as the investigation continues.

City Administrator Bird Dial said he is serving as interim chief in the meantime.

We spoke with some residents who shared their thoughts on Brunson’s arrest.

“If you’re a higher leader, I think you should carry yourself in a better way,” said Gregory Brown.

Resident Jack Hibbler said he was shocked and surprised.

Brunson’s bond was set at $15,000. He is currently out on bond awaiting a court date.

Newscenter 11 was unable to speak with the circuit court’s office for information on Brunson’s upcoming court appearance.

