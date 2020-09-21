Advertisement

MCC golf team is ready to tee off

By Travis Pettis
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Community College golf team will kick off their season Monday at the Deerfield golf club in Canton Mississippi for a scrimmage.

The team is looking to pick up where they left off last season which saw them being ranked as the 7th team in the nation.

After missing so much time the team said they are just happy to be able to play again and be around each other.

“It’s great getting back out and be able the play with the team,” said sophomore golfer Ethan Dyess. "It’s something everybody here really missed. Just the comradery out here is awesome.

Before the season ended early last season the team was ranked 7th in the nation. The Eagles have finished in the top 10 in the nation 5 years in a row.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

PRIME TIME IN JACKSON: Deion Sanders hired as JSU head football coach

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Sanders made the announcement Sunday on his debut podcast

Sports

MCC Golf

Updated: 1 hours ago
MCC Golf

Sports

Deion Sanders posts photos with JSU President, Athletic Director

Updated: 9 hours ago
There are reports that Sanders will become the next head football coach for JSU, although the university has not confirmed this information.

Sports

Sports 09/19/2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Sports with Travis Pettis

Latest News

Sports

Sports September 19, 2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
Sports September 19, 2020

Sports

Inside the Playbook: Patrician Academy completes epic comeback to beat Tuscaloosa Academy

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:20 AM CDT
|
By Travis Pettis
Patrician Academy completes comeback to beat Tuscaloosa Academy.

Sports

Battle of Highway 15: Newton County defeats Union 28-7

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The Cougars improve to 3-0 on the season

Sports

State Games of Mississippi announces “Athletes of the Year”

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:28 AM CDT
Three athletes were selected for the honor

Sports

Sports 10PM - September 17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:24 AM CDT
Sports 10PM - September 17, 2020

Sports

Sports 6PM - September 17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
Sports 6PM - September 17, 2020