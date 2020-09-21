MCC golf team is ready to tee off

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Community College golf team will kick off their season Monday at the Deerfield golf club in Canton Mississippi for a scrimmage.

The team is looking to pick up where they left off last season which saw them being ranked as the 7th team in the nation.

After missing so much time the team said they are just happy to be able to play again and be around each other.

“It’s great getting back out and be able the play with the team,” said sophomore golfer Ethan Dyess. "It’s something everybody here really missed. Just the comradery out here is awesome.

Before the season ended early last season the team was ranked 7th in the nation. The Eagles have finished in the top 10 in the nation 5 years in a row.

