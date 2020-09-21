Missing Meridian teen: Angel Clark Burton

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A grandmother in Meridian is asking for the public’s help in locating her granddaughter.

Have you seen her Angel Clark Burton? She was last seen at around 4AM on 9/20/2020. She was wearing a white shirt and black tights with red lips on them. She is 14 years old.

Burton was last seen on 9/20 (Beverly Burton)

If you have any information on her whereabouts or if you have seen her recently, contact the Meridian Police Department as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.