Missing Meridian teen: Angel Clark Burton

Was last sighted on 9/20
By Spencer Murray
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A grandmother in Meridian is asking for the public’s help in locating her granddaughter.

Have you seen her Angel Clark Burton? She was last seen at around 4AM on 9/20/2020. She was wearing a white shirt and black tights with red lips on them. She is 14 years old.

Burton was last seen on 9/20
If you have any information on her whereabouts or if you have seen her recently, contact the Meridian Police Department as soon as possible.

