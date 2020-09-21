Mr. Frankie Boyette

Funeral services for Brother Frankie Boyette will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Carmel Baptist Church with Dr. Joe Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at the Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Brother Frankie Boyette, 79, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Brother Frankie Boyette was born August 28, 1941 in Meridian, Mississippi to the late C.C. and Bertie Boyette. He was youngest of thirteen children and was the last to pass away. An avid hunter and fisherman, his love for the outdoors started on his brother’s shoulders at the age of 10. In the tenth grade, he met the love of his life, Mrs. Tommie Boyette, and the two were married September 22, 1961. A few years later, Brother Frankie surrendered to his call to preach and has been involved in ministry for over fifty years. A hard-worker, he began working at ten years old and continued to serve people until his passing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and servant.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Mrs. Tommie Boyette; his children, Cindy Null (Todd), Greg Boyette (Karen), and Courtney Waggoner (Ron); grandchildren, Katie Null, Matthew Boyette, and Madison Waggoner, as well as his great-grandchildren, Alexis and Atlas Null; a special nephew, Jerry Morgan, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Brother Frankie was preceded in death by his parents; twelve siblings; and his grandson, Josh Null.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with Ebenezer Ministries, 9475 Highway 493, Bailey, Mississippi 39320.

