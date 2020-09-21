Advertisement

Mrs. Carolyn P. Garrett

By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT
Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn P. Garrett will begin at 11:00 am at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverends Mike McKee and Mark Kilgore officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Garret, 80, of Meridian passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Carolyn was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. During her life she wore many varied hats; she started her career as a WAC in the US Army, loved her years as an army wife, spent many years working at Troy Laundry downtown, and finished her working career as a door greeter at the Bonita Wal-Mart. She loved spending time with and spoiling her family and friends.

Carolyn is survived by her children Carolyn McKee (Mike) of Cuba, AL, DeWayne Garrett (Holly) of Meridian, MS, and Sandy Kilgore (Mark) of Newton, MS. Grandchildren Tabbitha Williams (Jamie) of Va Beach, VA, Ty McKee (Morgan) of Bogue Chitto, MS, Tanner Garrett (Katie), Cameron Garrett,  and Keeton Garrett all of Meridian, MS; Aaron Kilgore of Rose Hill, MS, Delaney Rayner (Steven) and Ethan Kilgore (Alexus) of Newton, MS. Seven great-grandchildren, Riley Kilgore, Bella McKee, Aylen Williams, Jagger McKee, Declan Williams, Fletcher McKee, and Dawson Cole Garrett as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Garrett is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Garrett; parents Marvin and Pearl Batchelor; brother, John Batchelor, and sister Abby Chase.

The family requests memorials be made as donations to the Gideon’s International in lieu of flowers.

The Garrett family will receive guests from 10:00 am until 10:45 am prior to funeral rites at the funeral home. Facial coverings are required to attend services.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

