No bond for man accused of killing sister in Jones County

James Touchstone (Source: Jones County Sheriff's Office/WDAM)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Jones County Sheriff’s Department Detective Abraham McKenzie held a news conference Monday regarding the murder that took place Saturday in the Powers community.

According to McKenzie, deputies arrived at a home on Lawnhaven Church Road around 1 p.m. after the suspect, James Touchstone, made a call for authorities claiming he shot his sister.

“Deputies arrived on scene and when they went in to clear the house, they found his sister, Mandy Touchstone, laying face down in a pool of blood,” said McKenzie.

Phyllis Touchstone, the mother of James and Mandy, was an eyewitness to the incident and gave an account of what happened.

Phyllis told investigators Mandy was yelling for her to come downstairs and get a child Mandy was holding in her arms.

Once Phyllis got the child from Mandy, McKenzie said James pulled out a handgun and shot Mandy multiple times.

McKenzie said there was no prior motive to the shooting but the two had been arguing before shots were fired.

James was charged with first-degree murder, along with kidnapping.

“The kidnapping charges were after he shot her, he pulled the gun on his mother and he took her cellphone, not letting her to allow police to come out for any help,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said James told his mother to tell police once they arrive that Mandy was approaching him with a knife and he tried to stage the scene by placing a knife in Mandy’s hand.

“It was an isolated event. It was a domestic situation between a brother and a sister, and there is no other threat to the community,” said Berlin. “We do have the suspect in custody, and we’ll proceed further in getting a conviction.”

McKenzie was asked about how the mother is doing, days after the incident.

“She’s definitely devastated, hurt,” said McKenzie. “We have our victim’s advocate people talking and dealing with her, to give her any type of assistance she needs.”

James was denied bond Monday and is being held at the Jones County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved

