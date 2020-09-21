Northeast Lauderdale High School mourning death of football player

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An upperclassman on the Northeast Lauderdale High School football team has died, according to school principal Joshua Herrington.

Principal Herrington said the school could not confirm the player’s identity and cause of death at this time out of respect for the family.

WTOK’s thoughts and prayers go out to Northeast Lauderdale High School, specifically the football team, during this difficult time.

We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

