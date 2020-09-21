Advertisement

Pineville police officer ambushed Sunday night

By PPD
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (PPD) - A Pineville police officer was ambushed Sunday night around 11:20 p.m. while exiting his patrol unit at a shopping center at the corner of Military Highway and Donahue Ferry Road.

The officer was struck once in the leg and a second shot hit the rear door of the unit. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000 for information. (318-443-7867).

