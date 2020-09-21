Advertisement

PRIME TIME IN JACKSON: Deion Sanders hired as JSU head football coach

Deion Sanders reporting for NFL Network.
Deion Sanders reporting for NFL Network.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What has long been expected is now official.

Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Jackson State.

Sanders announced the career move Sunday evening on the debut episode of his podcast, “21st and Prime”. In an ironic twist of math, the NFL Hall-of-Famer who made the number 21 famous will become the 21st head coach in JSU’s program history.

Sanders, who was on campus this past weekend with JSU Athletic Director Ashley Robinson and interim President Thomas Hudson, is expected to be officially introduced on Monday.

A two-time Super Bowl Champion and six-time First-Team All-Pro over a 14-year NFL career, Sanders has been public in the past about his interests in coaching at the college level. His prior coaching experiences include both assistant and head coaching stints at various high schools in the north Texas area. He currently serves as the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian in Dallas. He will continue those duties until the 2020 Texas high school season is finished.

Sanders visited the Jackson area back in August when he and Trinity Christian narrowly lost to MRA to open up the 2020 high school football season. It was during that trip that Sanders first came in contact with Robinson around the same time that JSU announced that it would not be renewing the contract of now-former head coach John Hendrick.

A deal ultimately was not agreed upon then and, for a time, Sanders was no longer considered a candidate in the search. However, the two parties got back to negotiating in mid-September and reached a deal shortly after with the plan always being that the announcement would coincide with Sanders' new podcast.

Terms of the deal are undisclosed, however Sanders will still do the podcast along with other media opportunities at Barstool Sports.

Sanders will begin his collegiate coaching career with a rebuilding project on his hands. Jackson State is steeped in history with 16 total SWAC titles, but none since 2007 and no winning seasons since 2013. Those at JSU have a firm belief that will quickly change with Sanders now in the fold.

With the SWAC pushing the football season to the Spring of 2021 due to COVID-19, Sanders' first game at Jackson State will be on February 27 against Mississippi Valley State at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

MCC golf team is ready to tee off

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Travis Pettis
The Meridian Community College golf team will kick off their season Monday at the Deerfield golf club in Canton Mississippi for a scrimmage.

Sports

MCC Golf

Updated: 1 hours ago
MCC Golf

Sports

Deion Sanders posts photos with JSU President, Athletic Director

Updated: 9 hours ago
There are reports that Sanders will become the next head football coach for JSU, although the university has not confirmed this information.

Sports

Sports 09/19/2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Sports with Travis Pettis

Latest News

Sports

Sports September 19, 2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
Sports September 19, 2020

Sports

Inside the Playbook: Patrician Academy completes epic comeback to beat Tuscaloosa Academy

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:20 AM CDT
|
By Travis Pettis
Patrician Academy completes comeback to beat Tuscaloosa Academy.

Sports

Battle of Highway 15: Newton County defeats Union 28-7

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The Cougars improve to 3-0 on the season

Sports

State Games of Mississippi announces “Athletes of the Year”

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:28 AM CDT
Three athletes were selected for the honor

Sports

Sports 10PM - September 17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:24 AM CDT
Sports 10PM - September 17, 2020

Sports

Sports 6PM - September 17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
Sports 6PM - September 17, 2020