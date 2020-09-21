Advertisement

The Tropics are still active, but two systems are weakening.

The Atlantic still has four systems, but two of them are weakening.
The Atlantic still has four systems, but two of them are weakening.(WTOK)
Sep. 20, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are still seeing four systems in the Atlantic that have or could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. However, Wilfred has been downgraded to a tropical depression because sustained winds have slowed down to 35 miles per hour. The system is still moving 20 miles per hour west-northwestward and could gain strength once again.

Hurricane Teddy is now a category two hurricane but still has sustained winds moving 105 miles per hour. This system is still on track to move over or near Bermuda and then into Canada. Tropical Storm Beta has once again started to move west-northwestward at 6 miles per hour and still has sustained winds moving 60 miles per hour. It is expected to make landfall by Monday with tropical storm status.

Another disturbance we have is small low pressure system over Florida that is creating disorganized thunderstorms, but it has a 0% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hour and the next five days. The disturbance near Azores has a 60% chance of cyclone formation in the nest 48 hours and is expected to move westward by Monday as it nears warmer waters.

