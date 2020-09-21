Advertisement

Tropical Storm Beta is looking more disorganized.

Tropical Storm Beta is slowly moving toward the Texas Coast.
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Beta is making its way towards the Texas Coast moving six miles per hour. It is starting to look more disorganized, but it still has sustained winds moving 60 miles per hour. The system is likely to make landfall tomorrow with tropical storm status. As it moves inland it will curve up the coast towards Houston, and bring 25 miles per hour winds into Louisiana.

Locally, this storm will bring rain into our area. This could mean anywhere from one inch to two and a half inches. We are also going to continue to see breezy conditions and showers as early as Tuesday.

