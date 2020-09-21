Advertisement

Workforce development programs underway in Philadelphia

ECCC Truck Driving Program
ECCC Truck Driving Program(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Workforce development programs are taking place at East Central Community College’s Neshoba County Training Center, including truck driving and diesel technologies.

“We spend a couple a couple of weeks in the classroom learning rules and regulations to get the permit," said Mike Reeves, the CDL instructor at ECCC. "Then we spend about 6 weeks out in the truck, doing backing maneuvers and driving on the highway. They need to learn how to make sure the truck is safe, make sure you’re safe.”

“They do active work here in the shop and I go around continuously to each station, I got them divided in groups,” said Mike Tingle, the instructor for the Diesel Technology Program.

This is the second year of the Diesel Technology Program and 13 students are in it. The students learn a lot over the course of the program.

“Electrical, mechanical, transmissions, rear-ends, clutches, the whole thing. ECM’s, we pretty much go over everything,” Tingle said.

Philadelphia city leaders say having the facility in the city has resulted in an economic boost to the area.

“It serves a need that we saw and considering that this is the only diesel mechanic school in all of east-central Mississippi, there’s only 6 in the state of Mississippi, and we were so excited about having the opportunity to get one here in east-central Mississippi," said Leroy Clemons, the Alderman at-Large for the City of Philadelphia.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Philadelphia programs, you can call 601-635-6245.

